Dua Lipa, Robbie Williams And David Beckham Lead Celebs Celebrating England’s Historic Euro 2020 Semi Final Win

David Beckham, Adele and Dua Lipa were among the famous faces celebrating England’s historic Euro 2020 semi-final victory over Denmark on Wednesday night..

The Three Lions triumphed after striker Harry Kane scored in extra-time to make it 2-1 at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate’s men will play Italy on Sunday – England’s first major international final since the 1966 World Cup.

After a night of high drama in London, former England captain Beckham – who was in the stands – joined the celebrities saluting the team’s achievement.