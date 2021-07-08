Dua Lipa, Robbie Williams And David Beckham Lead Celebs Celebrating England’s Historic Euro 2020 Semi Final Win

David Beckham, Adele and Dua Lipa were among the famous faces celebrating England’s historic Euro 2020 semi-final victory over Denmark on Wednesday night..
The Three Lions triumphed after striker Harry Kane scored in extra-time to make it 2-1 at Wembley.
Gareth Southgate’s men will play Italy on Sunday – England’s first major international final since the 1966 World Cup.
After a night of high drama in London, former England captain Beckham – who was in the stands – joined the celebrities saluting the team’s achievement.
He wrote on Instagram: “Big night tonight and proud to have been stood there watching Gareth and the boys make history… Hard fight to the end, but wow was it worth it.. well done boys & well done to the incredible fans in the stadium and around the country what a night…”
Adele shared a video of her wild celebrations at home sparked by Kane scoring the rebound from a penalty.
She wrote on Instagram: “ITS BLOODY COMING HOME.”
Dua Lipa, complete with red crosses on her cheeks - shared pictures on Instagram from her watch party and said: “IT’S COMING HOME.”
Many other famous faces also took to social media to share their excitement at England’s victory...
England now face Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.