There are no easy games in international football, the experts said, after England’s dramatic late win against Tunisia in the country’s opening group game.

So before the match against debutants Panama in the 32C Russian heat, the important thing was to manage expectations.

But expectations were precisely what most England fans tossed to the winds during this fiery-tempered World Cup game.

From the get-go, Panama made clear they were going to get up close and personal with the England boys ...