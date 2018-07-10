Ask anyone what they are doing on Wednesday evening and their response will most likely involve watching the World Cup semi-finals where England will play Croatia. So sometimes you have to join them and watch it “come home”.
If you’ve never watched a football game – whether that’s in your local pub, front room or actually at the game, that’s where we can help.
First thing’s first, if when we score the beer will very likely go flying and you will need protection. How about wearing this gorgeous red vinyl Topshop trench coat to protect you? It’s also a perfect investment for festival season and when our weather goes back to being unpredictable and scattered with showers.
As for the rest of the outfit, take inspiration from the flag and football shirts, white, red with a hint of blue are clearly key colours to channel. But if you do not want to wear or even buy a football kit with matching trainers (of course), a polo shirt with blue jeans or a loose day dress combined with a streetwear edge really is the goal. With the weather predicted to be warm, sunglasses are also a must.
