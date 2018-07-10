EDITION
    10/07/2018 12:10 BST

    England World Cup 2018 Shopping Guide: You Need This Red Vinyl Topshop Trench Coat To Watch The Game

    Pints will be flying.

    Ask anyone what they are doing on Wednesday evening and their response will most likely involve watching the World Cup semi-finals where England will play Croatia. So sometimes you have to join them and watch it “come home”.

    If you’ve never watched a football game – whether that’s in your local pub, front room or actually at the game, that’s where we can help.

    First thing’s first, if when we score the beer will very likely go flying and you will need protection. How about wearing this gorgeous red vinyl Topshop trench coat to protect you? It’s also a perfect investment for festival season and when our weather goes back to being unpredictable and scattered with showers.

    Topshop

    As for the rest of the outfit, take inspiration from the flag and football shirts, white, red with a hint of blue are clearly key colours to channel. But if you do not want to wear or even buy a football kit with matching trainers (of course), a polo shirt with blue jeans or a loose day dress combined with a streetwear edge really is the goal. With the weather predicted to be warm, sunglasses are also a must.

    • ASOS
      Plunge Origami Top, size 10-18 available, £32, ASOS
    • PrettyLittleThing
      Red Small Cat Eye Skinny Sunglasses, £8, PrettyLittleThing
    • FIFA World Cup
      FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 England Core T Shirt medium and large available, £8.99, Sports Direct
    • Mango
      Soho skinny jeans, size 4-14 available, £17.99, Mango.
    • Weekday
      Explore Rounded Sunglasses, £12, Weekday
    • Monki
      Fanny pack £15, Monki
    • Nike
      England 2018 Heritage 86 Football Cap, £17, Love Soccer
    • Kappa
      Kappa Red Banda Dawson Man Jacket, size small and medium available, £55, MissGuided
    • Stradivarius
      Vintage straight fit super high waist jeans, size 6-14 available, Stradivarius.
    • Boohoo
      Plus V Neck T Shirt Dress, size 16-24 available, £12, Boohoo
    • H&M
      Crinkled blouse, size 6-18 available, £34.99, H&M.
    • Topshop
      Clear Vinyl Trench Coat, size 6-16 available, £49, Topshop

