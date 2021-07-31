Eric Trump’s Latest Whine Prompts People To Play The World’s Smallest Violin

Eric Trump whined about “the weaponisation of politics” and promptly got taken to task.
People on Twitter mocked former President Donald Trump’s son, suggesting he was trying to play the victim with his post.
“Just more harassment,” he tweeted on Friday, claiming “the weaponisation of politics and evilness of the far left is hard to comprehend.”
The tweet came after the Justice Department ruled the Treasury Department must turn over copies of his father’s tax returns to a congressional committee.
On the same day, a report said Trump in December urged senior Justice Department officials to “just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me.”
“Pot, meet kettle,” one person replied to the Trump scion.
“Someone call the waaaaaambulance,” wrote another.