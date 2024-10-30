Ethan Slater via Associated Press

Wicked actor Ethan Slater has spoken publicly about his relationship with Ariana Grande.

Ethan and Ariana met on the set of the hit movie musical and grew close during filming.

However, when reports of their romance first emerged, people were a little quick to criticise as the two were both thought to be married to other people when production on Wicked began.

In a new interview with GQ Hype to promote the film, Ethan was asked about falling in love with Ariana while making Wicked together.

“Obviously, it was a really super big year, and I think there was something that was really difficult about things in your private life being commented on and looked at by the public,” he told the magazine.

“There were a lot of big changes in private lives that were really happening, so it’s really hard to see people who don’t know anything about what’s happening commenting on it and speculating, and then getting things wrong about the people you love. So just to address that part of it, that feels really hard.”

Ariana Grande via Associated Press

He added: “But, of course, it was an amazing year and a really beautiful thing, and I’m just really excited. I’m just really, really proud of Ari and the work she’s done on this. She’s poured herself into it.

“I’m really proud that I got to be there for that part of it, and I’m really excited to be there for this next step of it when the world gets to see the amazing thing that she did.”

Ariana recently shared similar feelings in an interview with Vanity Fair.

The Thank U, Next singer said: “Of course, I went through a lot of life changes during the filming of this movie. A lot of people that were working on it did. We were away for two years. So, of course, I understand why it was a field day for the tabloids to sort of create something that paid their bills.”

“The most disappointing part was to see so many people believe the worst version of it. That was definitely a tough ride,” she continued.

Heaping praise on her new partner, Ariana enthused: “There couldn’t be a less accurate depiction of a human being than the one that the tabloids spread about him.

“No one on this earth tries harder or spreads themselves thinner to be there for the people that he loves and cares about. There is no one on this earth with a better heart, and that is something that no bullshit tabloid can rewrite in real life.”

Ethan and Ariana on set with their Wicked co-stars Universal

Since filming on Wicked wrapped, Ariana co-wrote and released her seventh album Eternal Sunshine, in which she sings about her divorce from ex-husband Dalton Gomez, as well as her her new relationship and the media furore surrounding it.

Before landing his role in Wicked and getting together with Ariana, Ethan was best known for his work on Broadway, originating the title role in the SpongeBob SquarePants musical, as well as appearing in the musicals Assassins, Camelot and Spamalot.

His TV work also includes the award-winning drama Fosse/Verdon, appearing as the Oscar-winning Cabaret star Joel Grey, as well as the comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

