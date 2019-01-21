The EU has imposed sanctions on the two Russian men suspected of poisoning former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia.

Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov are among nine individuals and one organisation accused of chemical weapons attacks using banned nerve agents in the UK and Syria.

The travel bans and asset freezes also target the head and deputy head of the GRU, the Russian military intelligence unit thought to have orchestrated the attempted assassination in Salisbury in March of last year.

The names of Petrov and Boshirov were proposed by the UK, which has accused the two men of spraying deadly nerve agent Novichok on Skripal’s front door.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said in a statement on Monday: “Today’s new sanctions deliver on our vow to take tough action against the reckless and irresponsible activities of the Russian military intelligence organisation, the GRU, which put innocent British citizens in serious danger in Salisbury last year.

“We have also imposed sanctions on individuals and an organisation responsible for the Syrian regime’s abhorrent use of chemical weapons over many years, including in Douma in April 2018.”

The Kremlin has shrugged off the sanctions, saying Britain had still not handed over the evidence it had gathered against the two men and said their guilt had not been proven.

Petrov and Boshirov have denied they were involved in the affair, instead claiming they were on a two-day international jaunt to visit Salisbury Cathedral.