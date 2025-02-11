Zendaya and Hunter Schafer in Euphoria season two HBO

The road to Euphoria season three has been a long and tumultuous one (and frankly, there’s still a long way to go).

Despite huge acclaim and a string of awards for season two, work on the third series was paused early last year following a string of setbacks.

All the delays, paired with the growing profiles of some of Euphoria’s biggest cast members – including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Colman Domingo and Hunter Schafer – led many fans to worry that a third season of the gritty teen drama would never come to fruition.

However, the head of US broadcaster HBO confirmed last year that the show would begin filming in 2025 – with all of the main cast returning.

And on Monday night, it was confirmed that production is officially underway.

To mark the occasion, the show’s official social media page shared a first-look photo from set, depicting Zendaya back in character as Rue.

Yeah, alright, not the best quality photo we’ve ever seen, and not one that really gives anything away. But hey, we’ll take it.

Euphoria creator Sam Levison told Elle last year that the new season he was writing would be comparable to “film noir”, and would use Zendaya’s character as a vehicle to “explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world”.

Jacob Elordi – who has since gone on to achieve success in films like Saltburn and Priscilla – previously said he hoped the new season would move forward in time to reintroduce the characters as young adults.

He told The Tonight Show: “I hope it’s soon, or they’re going to have to Benjamin Button me or something. I’m going to have a bad back walking down the hallway, you know?

“I’m assuming that we’ll have to go forward, otherwise it’s going to seem like a weird bit.”

Since then, it’s been reported that the first episode of season three would pick up three years after the events of season two.

