EuroMillions: What Would You Spend £121m On?

One lucky lottery player has become the third biggest winner in UK history after bagging a jackpot of more than £121m in Tuesday night’s Euromillions draw.

The mystery winner has yet to come forward and claim their prize, a grand total of £121,328,187.

The sum is nearly double the amount Coldplay earned last year, according to Forbes’ list of the world’s highest paid celebrities, and around four times as much as Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton’s salary.

Chris and Colin Wear, from North Ayrshire, remain the UK’s biggest lottery winners, after winning £161m in a 2011 Euromillions draw.

The pair gave a lot of their winnings to charity: they set up a trust, helped refurbish a local football team’s grounds and gave more than £1m to set up a local youth academy. The Weirs also gave £1million to the National Theatre of Scotland to help pay for a new HQ in Glasgow.

So what would you spend hundreds of millions on? We took to London’s streets to find out...

‘I’d buy a rugby team’