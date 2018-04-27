EuroMillions £121.3 Jackpot Paid Out To Winner

A EuroMillions jackpot of £121.3 million won by a UK ticket-holder in Tuesday’s draw has been validated and paid out, Camelot said. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

The win sends them into third place on the National Lottery Rich List.

The winning main numbers were 20, 23, 28, 30 and 44, and the lucky stars were 03 and 07.

In July 2011, Colin and Chris Weir became Europe’s biggest lottery winners when they scooped more than £161 million.

The pair gave a lot of their winnings to charity: they set up a trust, helped refurbish the grounds of a local football team, and gave more than £1m to set up a local youth academy. The Weirs also gave £1million to the National Theatre of Scotland to help pay for a new HQ in Glasgow.

Adrian and Gillian Bayford, from Suffolk, took home more than £148 million in August 2012.