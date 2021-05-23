It’s fair to say it was not a good night for the UK at this year’s Eurovision after James Newman scored the dreaded “nul points”. The United Kingdom languished at the bottom of the leaderboard as Italy romped to victory during Saturday’s Song Contest. Rock band Måneskin won with their song Zitti E Buoni, which scored them 521 points. James scored zero points from the jury vote and from the public vote – the only entry to do so poorly.

However, he took the defeat in good humour, drinking a beer and standing up to applause from the live audience in the arena. It is only the second time ever the UK has scored nul points. The last was in 2003, when Jemini infamously picked up nothing for their rendition of Cry Baby. We have also finished in last place on three previous occasions – in 2008, 2010 and 2019.

James, who is the older brother of singer John Newman, had hoped to win over viewers with his rendition of Embers, which was inspired by the end of lockdown. Prior to the competition, James told HuffPost UK of his hopes of winning the competition, or failing that, at least landing on the left-hand side of the leaderboard. “I’m a firm believer in the power of positive thinking. So I’m like, ‘why can’t I win the Eurovision Song Contest?’” he said. “Obviously I would love to win. When I started doing this, the idea was to get onto the “left-hand side of the board”. I’d love to come top 10 – but I’m also visualising winning. So who knows? If I nail it on the night, anything could happen.” He still won lots of support on social media, though...

I am sending this tweet to James Newman and James only. You were INCREDIBLE — michelle visage (@michellevisage) May 22, 2021

JAMES NEWMAN IS A TOP LAD #Eurovision — Tom Grennan (@Tom_Grennan) May 22, 2021

Wowsers 😬 #NilPoints



Well done James Newman for laughing it off.



Only way to respond to a spectacular Europe-wide boot in the bits.#Eurovision — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) May 22, 2021

we love you james newman — Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) May 22, 2021

Italy achieved a landslide result after the results of the public vote transformed the leaderboard. Måneskin actually sat in third place after the jury vote, on 208 points. At the time, they trailed the entrants from France and Switzerland, but their fortunes turned around when they were handed 318 extra points from the public. After their win, frontman Damiano David shouted: “We just wanted to say to the whole of Europe, to the whole world, rock and roll never dies.”

