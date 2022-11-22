Eurovision organisers have announced big changes to how next year’s finalists will be selected.
On Tuesday morning, bosses revealed “major” changes to the existing voting system, the biggest of which will see only the public’s votes counting when it comes to the semi-finals.
Prior to this, the semi-finals – which are set to air on BBC One for the first time in 2023 – were narrowed down using a combination of international juries and the public vote.
However, the juries will remain in place for the live final, helping to select the Eurovision Song Contest’s next champion along with viewers’ votes.
The other big change to the contest is the introduction of a “Rest Of The World” vote.
For the first time, countries outside of Eurovision will be allowed to vote online for their favourite winners.
These scores will then be grouped together in a “Rest Of The World” category, meaning there’ll be an additional douze points up for grabs at Eurovision in 2023.
Eurovision’s Executive Supervisor Martin Österdahl said these changes “acknowledge the immense popularity of the show” and “reflect the global impact of the event”.
“Throughout its 67-year history the Eurovision Song Contest has constantly evolved to remain relevant and exciting,” he explained.
“These changes acknowledge the immense popularity of the show by giving more power to the audience of the world’s largest live music event.”
Next year’s Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Liverpool.
Ukrainian entrant Kalush Orchestra were voted 2022’s champions back in May, and while the winning country traditionally hosts the following year’s event, organisers ruled that this would be unable to happen due to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.
Instead, the UK will host Eurovision in 2023, although the BBC has insisted it is still “committed to delivering a truly unique Song Contest that celebrates wonderful Ukraine and champions British music and creativity in all its diversity”.
Ukrainian broadcaster UA:PBC will also work closely with the BBC to develop Ukrainian elements of the 2023 show.