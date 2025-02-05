UK Eurovision Team Set The Record Straight On Act Announcement Speculation

Eurovision commentator Graham Norton BBC/So TV/Christopher Baines/Matt Burlem

The team behind the UK’s act at Eurovision this year have spoken out about rumours surrounding this year’s act.

Last month, it was heavily rumoured on social media that the UK’s representative for 2025 would be unveiled after the final of The Traitors aired on BBC One.

However, the finale came and went without any news on the Eurovision performer, prompting speculation that something may have gone awry behind the scenes.

During a new interview on the podcast The Euro Trip, head of the UK delegation Andrew Cartmell set the record straight, insisting that it was never the plan to reveal the act in connection with The Traitors.

“I have to say, what a great idea [but] I’m afraid to say it was never the plan,” Andrew said. “I’m sorry because that would have been a great idea.

“We want to make a splash when we announce, obviously. That’s the plan. We just want to get everything in place to do that.”

An official confirmation for the UK act is yet to be made, although The Sun reported on Tuesday evening that country pop trio Remember Monday will be performing on our behalf in Basel this May.

Remember Monday performing on The Voice UK in 2019 Rachel Joseph/ITV/Shutterstock

While Andrew remained schtum about the specifics, he did tease: “We’re going back to the UK heritage of music; threads of what we do best. And I think we’ve encapsulated that.

“I think the world wants to see that. There’s things that we do very, very well musically, it’s very, very broad, but we do it very well, and that’s what we wanted to bring to the table.”

He also claimed that tweaks are still being made to the overall song, noting: “We had the song a few weeks ago, but we’re looking to still work on it, improve it, and develop it.

“We just want to make sure we have everything in place. We don’t want to announce and launch without everything there.”

On Wednesday morning, speculation arose once again that the act would be announced during the latest edition of Scott Mills’ Radio 2 show, after a post on the BBC’s website teased a surprise guest with a “connection to Scott and a rather large singing competition”.

This turned out to be former UK competitor Bonnie Tyler announcing her new single.

Olly Alexander represented the UK at Eurovision in 2024 via Associated Press

Last year, the UK was represented by Olly Alexander, as was revealed during the 2023 final of Strictly Come Dancing.