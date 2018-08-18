Euston Station Closes For First Of Three Weekends

Travellers to and from London face significant disruption as Euston station closes for the first of three planned weekends of engineering work.
The shut down – scheduled between midnight on Saturday to the early hours of Monday – is likely to cause frustration for those heading into London from the north west and the west of Scotland.
Network Rail has said those wishing to use the West Coast Main Line – which runs through Glasgow via Manchester with branches to Liverpool and Blackpool – should re-plan travel.
Major works in the Wembley, north London, area are behind the closures, which will continue across the entire Bank Holiday weekend and again the following week.
It is estimated 150,000 people use Euston on a typical weekend.
London Overground services are also affected, with Transport for London advising passengers to re-plan.
However, Euston’s underground station will continue to operate as normal and the station’s shops and restaurants will be open.
Network Rail’s Martin Frobisher said: “There is never an ideal time to shut the railway but these three weekends are the least disruptive times to do it.
“We have worked together for the past three years with train operators to carefully plan this closure of the railway in a way that minimises impact on customers.
“It’s vital the track at north Wembley is replaced to continue to safely meet the huge demand of passenger and freight rail services on the West Coast main line. This work will result in better, more reliable journeys in future.”
Caught in travel chaos this weekend? Let us know at uktips@huffpost.com.