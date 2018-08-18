Euston Station Closes For First Of Three Weekends

Travellers to and from London face significant disruption as Euston station closes for the first of three planned weekends of engineering work.

The shut down – scheduled between midnight on Saturday to the early hours of Monday – is likely to cause frustration for those heading into London from the north west and the west of Scotland.

Network Rail has said those wishing to use the West Coast Main Line – which runs through Glasgow via Manchester with branches to Liverpool and Blackpool – should re-plan travel.

Major works in the Wembley, north London, area are behind the closures, which will continue across the entire Bank Holiday weekend and again the following week.

It is estimated 150,000 people use Euston on a typical weekend.

London Overground services are also affected, with Transport for London advising passengers to re-plan.