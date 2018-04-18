‘Westworld’ actress Evan Rachel Wood has revealed that only now, with two seasons already under her belt, is she starting to earn the same as her male co-stars. Wood stars in the dystopian US drama as Dolores, but despite her character being the protagonist in the show, she’s revealed that the men in the cast still earned more money for the first two series.

Bad Robot/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores in 'Westworld'

Speaking to TheWrap on the issue of equal pay, she explained: “I think I’m just now to the point where I’m getting paid the same as my male co-stars. “I was just told, ‘Hey you’re, you’re getting equal pay’ and... I almost got emotional. I was like, ’I have never been paid the same as my male counterparts. Never, never.” After revealing that for the show’s third series she’ll earn the same as said co-stars, Wood added: “I think now we’re all doing equal amounts of work and really hard work. “This is the first time that somebody made a point of being like, ‘Hey, you’re getting this. And you deserve it.’ And that was nice.”

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Wood at a 'Westwood' panel discussion earlier this week