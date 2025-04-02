Even Joe Rogan Thinks This Aspect Of Trump’s Deportation Policy Is ‘Horrific’

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Podcaster Joe Rogan offered some surprise criticism of the Trump administration over the weekend, describing the possibility of innocent people getting swept up in mass deportations as “horrific.”

On Saturday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Rogan praised President Donald Trump for cracking down on immigration from “crime-infested parts of the world” at the U.S. southern border while in conversation with British podcasters Francis Foster and Konstantin Kisin.

Still, he expressed concern that non-criminals could also be targeted, noting: “The thing is, you’ve got to get scared that people who are not criminals are getting like lassoed up and deported and sent to El Salvador prisons, like that kind of shit.”

Rogan then alluded to the case of Andry José Hernández Romero, a gay Venezuelan man who worked as a makeup artist and hairdresser, and found asylum in the U.S. after fleeing his homeland where he was persecuted because of his sexuality and political views.

Last month, Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, a rarely used wartime law, to target alleged members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua for deportation.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Hernández Romero had been “deported without any notice to him or his attorney” to a prison in El Salvador because he has a pair of crown tattoos ― thought by officials to be proof of his ties to Tren de Aragua ― on his arms.

Hernández Romero, 31, has repeatedly denied any association with Tren de Aragua.

“That’s horrific,” Rogan said of the case. “That’s bad for the cause. Like, the cause is, ‘Let’s get the gang members out.’ Everybody agrees. But let’s not [let] innocent gay hairdressers get lumped up with the gangs.”

Later in the chat, Rogan ― an outspoken supporter of Trump who was widely considered critical to the president’s victory in the 2024 election ― also took a jab at the administration’s approach to overall politics, which he described as: “Never admit your fault. Never admit you’re wrong.”

“This is the thing we’re seeing with the Signal thing, and this is the thing we’re seeing with this,” he said. “I would assume someone’s alerted them to the fact that they might have rounded up this just random hairdresser and accused him of being a gang member. ... Does the prison know now? Can they talk to that guy? Can they pull him out of there?”

Listen to Saturday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” here. Rogan’s remarks on the Trump administration’s deportations can be found at the 2:31:16 mark.