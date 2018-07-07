Unless you’ve been living under a rock it’s likely that you’ve heard the extremely exciting and vital news that football is at last, coming home.

At 3pm today, millions of England fans will congregate in pubs, bars and living rooms and it’s likely the song we’ll all be singing is ‘Three Lions’. Only thing is, many of us will likely be getting the words wrong.

For years, whole swathes of the population have been mishearing the lyrics. For many of us they go as follows:

’Cause I remember three lions on a shirt!

Jewels remain still gleaming,

Thirty years of hurt

Never stopped me dreaming.

Jewels remain still gleaming, eh? Admittedly it kind of makes sense (kind of). But is it correct? Bad news people: this is WRONG. Here’s what you should be singing:

’Cause I remember three lions on a shirt!

Jules Rimet still gleaming,

Thirty years of hurt

Never stopped me dreaming.

That’s right, Jules Rimet.

If you thought the first one was correct, don’t panic, you weren’t alone. A Mumsnet thread recently exploded after hundreds of people confessed to having been singing it wrong for years.

One user, Ceebeegee responded: “Hang on...you’re saying the line isn’t jewels remaining still gleaming??! Mind blown. What the hell is it?!”

Head to Twitter and you’ll find a similar thread of devastated football fans who’ve just realised that the last two decades have been a cruel lie.