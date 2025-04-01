Exclusive: Trump Is Trying To 'Brexit' America From Rest Of World, President's Ex-Aide Says

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Donald Trump is trying to “Brexit” the US from the rest of the world, according to his former spokesman Anthony Scaramucci.

Two months into his second term, the US president appears to determnined to upend America’s place on the world stage.

A shocking number of executive orders have seen him alienate other western allies, threaten to start a trade war and impose sweeping cuts to the US public sector through his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Scaramucci was the shortest-serving spokesperson in Trump’s first administration, having officially worked as his director of communications for just six days before he was fired.

Speaking to Matt Forde’s Political Party Live on Monday, Scaramucci said the US president was essentially trying to “Brexit” the States.

“You guys have gone through two bad things in the last decade,” he began.

“You’ve got through Brexit, which was absolutely nonsensical for the country.

“If you’re a Brexiter in the room, OK, but I’m just telling you economically it was against your interests to do that.”

He continued: “You’ve got austerity and you’ve got Brexit going on in the country – and this is a weird thing for me to say, but Trump is trying to Brexit the United States from the world.

“With the DOGE thing, he’s doing something that the UK government has done for 10 years and it didn’t work.”

The cost-cutting drive, led by Trump sidekick Elon Musk, has caused widespread chaos among US public services.

Scaramucci added: “Austerity plus Brexit, no bueno for the average person in the country.”

With his “America First” approach, Trump has repeatedly threatened to start a trade war with some of the US’s most significant allies – including the UK – by imposing enormous tariffs on imports.

He has dismissed fears that the States was heading into a recession even as his dramatic executive orders cause stocks to tumble.

According to Trump, the US is “in a period of transition” because “what we’re doing is very big”.

Even away from trade, his government has threatened long-standing alliances.

Europe was dubbed “pathetic” and and “freeloaders” by Trump’s top team in a leaked online chat because the continent has relied on the US for defence.

Trump has also attacked Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and put international friendships under strain by siding with Vladimir Putin in the Ukraine war.

The US president has pulled the US out of the World Health Organisation, the UN’s Human Rights Council, halted funding for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, dismantled the international aid network and threatened to pull out of the World Trade Organisation.

Trump has said the US will not pull out of the Nato defence alliance but he has repeatedly criticised other member states for not spending enough on their defence.

