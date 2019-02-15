Ex-Soldier Admits Killing Girlfriend Who Appeared On 'Britain's Got Talent'

Evening Standard Simonne Kerr and her young son Kavele, who died from complications of sickle cell disease in 2015

An ex-soldier has admitted killing his girlfriend who performed on Britain’s Got Talent in an NHS choir.

Former soldier Desmond Sylva pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to the manslaughter of nurse Simonne Kerr.

The 40-year-old stabbed Kerr, 31, at their home in Battersea, south west London on 15 August last year.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and Sylva was subsequently arrested and charged with her murder.

Kerr, whose death sparked the 90th homicide investigation in the capital last year, was living in the flat but was originally from Wembley, north west London.

The nurse at Guy’s Hospital, near London Bridge, appeared on the talent show with the B Positive Choir to encourage blood donations, after her young son Kavele died from complications of sickle cell disease.

A spokeswoman from NHS Blood and Transplant described her as a “valued and respected member of the B Positive choir”.