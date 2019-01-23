Ex-Tesco Director Carl Rogberg Cleared Over £250m Fraud Scandal

Tesco’s former UK finance director has been cleared over a £250m fraud and false accounting scandal after the case against him was dropped.

Carl Rogberg, 52, was accused of knowing that income was being wrongly included in records to meet targets and make the supermarket giant look financially healthier than it was.

His trial was abandoned last year after he suffered a heart attack, and he was too ill to face a retrial alongside ex-managing director Chris Bush, 53, and John Scouler, 50, the former UK food commercial director.

Bush and Scouler were cleared of one count of fraud and another of false accounting last month, after a judge at Southwark Crown Court dismissed the case against them because it was too “weak”.

On Wednesday the same court formally returned not guilty verdicts in Rogberg’s case, after the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) announced it would offer no evidence against him.

Speaking outside the hearing, he said: “It is a huge relief that this day has finally come. While I always had faith that it would, the journey here has not been an easy one. The trial has had enormous consequences on my health and exemplary career, as well as for my wife, my son, my family and my friends.

“As I have always said, I acted honestly at all times. I am happy to be standing here with my name cleared of all the false allegations that have been made against me.”

“I have serious questions for Tesco and the SFO about the way this case has been handled throughout,” he added.