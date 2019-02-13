Ex-Tory Councillor Defends Blackface 'Joke' Aimed At MP David Lammy

David Lammy is calling for a controversial ex-Tory councillor to stand down after he sent an offensive blackface image on Twitter. Bob Frost, councillor for north Deal in Dover, tweeted an image of a character in blackface in response to a post from the Labour MP about the recent Gucci jumper row. Lammy wrote in response: “Councillor @bobfrost you owe me and my wife an apology. You dishonour your wonderful community in North Deal and your country. You should stand down.” Frost then dismissed his initial tweet as a joke, calling the Labour MP a “humourless prat”.

Councillor @bobfrost you owe me and my wife an apology. You dishonour your wonderful community in North Deal and your country. You should stand down. pic.twitter.com/mRG0FJu4FR — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) February 13, 2019

A number of aghast online users were also offended by Frost’s tweet. One user wrote: “The oldest line in the book. Say something formidably offensive and excuse it by saying ‘only joking’. Passable if a teenager. Not as a grown wanker. Only joking.” Another posted: “That should be a sackable offence” Speaking to HuffPost UK, Frost said: “This whole matter is literally a storm in a tea cup.” He said the photo, of the character Papa Lazarou from BBC comedy The League of Gentleman, was not racist. “Lammy, as ever, was getting on his high-horse furore. He’s a self-publicist, let’s face it. He whines about absolutely anything and everything. I merely pinged over a photo of Papa Lazarou and it looked almost identical and, rather amusingly, the tagline that he went around saying was ‘you’re my wife now, Dave’,” Frost said. When asked whether or not he would apologise to Lammy, Frost said: “Apologise for what?”

