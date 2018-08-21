Ex-Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen 'Reaches Plea Deal'

Michael Cohen, who worked for more than a decade as Donald Trump’s personal attorney, will plead guilty in a deal reached with federal prosecutors, US media outlets have reported.

While charges had not been officially announced on Tuesday evening, the plea is related to payments Cohen made to women on behalf of Trump, The New York Times said.

Prosecutors had been focusing on potential bank and tax fraud violations related to the Cohen family’s taxi medallion business, the paper reported over the weekend, citing people familiar with the matter.

The investigators were said to be evaluating $20m in loans the lawyer obtained from two New York area banks, to determine whether he misrepresented the value of his assets. They also looked into whether Cohen failed to report income from the taxi business to the IRS.

A lawyer for Cohen said in April that federal prosecutors in New York were investigating his client on a referral from special counsel Robert Mueller, who is looking into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Cohen, 51, had reportedly been expecting an indictment for a while. Combined with his deteriorating relationship with the president, the attorney’s legal quagmire could push him to cooperate with prosecutors any way he can.

Some of the information seized by investigators was reportedly related to the $130,000 in hush money that Cohen paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels – real name Stephanie Clifford – who says she had an affair with Trump.

Cohen used to be known as Trump’s loyal “fixer,” the man who tamped down the scandals that brewed during the former reality TV star’s presidential run. “I’m the guy who protects the president and the family,” he told Vanity Fair last year. “I’m the guy who would take a bullet for the president.”

Last month Cohen’s own lawyer Lanny Davis insisted his client had “turned a corner in his life,” adding, “He’s now dedicated to telling the truth.”