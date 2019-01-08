Anti No-Deal MPs Plotting Ambush To Force Meaningful Brexit Vote This Thursday

A cross-party group of MPs is attempting to launch a parliamentary ambush to force Theresa May to hold the meaningful vote on her Brexit deal this Thursday, because “nothing has changed”.

The anti-no deal bloc are plotting to try and speed up the entire Brexit process as they fear the prime minister is attempting to run down the clock towards exit day on March 29, putting pressure on MPs who fear a cliff-edge exit from the EU to back her deal.

The group, led by Labour’s Chris Bryant and Conservative Dominic Grieve, are planning amendments to force a vote on Thursday, to block May from delaying it again, and to force her to return to the Commons within three days of her deal being rejected, as is expected, rather than the three weeks currently set out.

It is the latest move in a campaign of what sources called “guerilla warfare” designed to stop a “catastrophic” no-deal Brexit, following Yvette Cooper and Nicky Morgan’s move to change the finance bill on Tuesday to make such an outcome more difficult for the government.

However, MPs fear the government may try and duck the battle by putting down an un-amendable business motion for the Brexit debate, which begins on Wednesday. Downing Street has said the motion would be tabled by “close of play” on Tuesday.

Bryant and senior Tory Sarah Wollaston said there was no need to have multiple days of extra debate as little had changed over the Christmas break.

May is hoping to win fresh reassurances from the EU on the controversial Irish border backstop before a vote next week.

But Bryant said: “Let’s stop faffing about, let’s get on with it.

“Nothing has changed and we might as well have the vote tomorrow I don’t know why we are having it next week.

“As more time passes the greater the danger becomes.”