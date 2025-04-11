Exclusive: Rachel Reeves Insists She Will Not Put Up Income Tax, VAT Or National Insurance

Rachel Reeves leaves No.11 to deliver the Budget last October. via Associated Press

Rachel Reeves has insisted that she will not break Labour’s election pledge not to increase income tax, VAT or National Insurance for workers before the next general election.

In an interview with HuffPost UK, the chancellor said: “We made those manifesto commitments for a reason and we will stick with those manifesto commitments.”

Reeves is under intense pressure over the state of the economy - despite receiving a welcome boost when it was confirmed that the UK’s gross domestic product (GDP) unexpectedly rose by 0.5% in February.

Donald Trump’s decision to impose a 10% tariff on UK exports to the United States is likely to dampen economic growth – which Labour has said is its “number one mission”.

Meanwhile, the Office for Budget Responsibility has warned that a full-blown global trade war would wipe out the £9.9 billion of spare cash Reeves hopes to have by 2029.

But asked whether that could force her to break Labour’s election pledges on tax, the chancellor said: “We will stick to those commitments, they were in our manifesto.

“We recognise that the cost of living crisis hit working people hard in the last parliament - they saw their taxes go up, they saw their mortgage payments and rent go up, their bills go up, and we’re not going to go back to those days.

“Even when I had to put up taxes in the last Budget to deal with the black hole in the public finances that the Conservatives bequeathed to the government in which I serve, we didn’t increase taxes on working people.

“We could have come in and said ‘We’ve opened the books and this is obviously are worse than we thought so we’re going to have to renege on our manifesto commitments’. We didn’t do that because we recognise that working people have already paid a high price for the Conservatives’ mismanagement and we weren’t willing to ask them again.