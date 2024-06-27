Exclusive: Steve Baker To Launch Tory Leadership Bid If He Wins His Seat

Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker. Richard Baker via Getty Images

Steve Baker will launch a bid to become Tory leader if he retains his seat at the election, HuffPost UK has learned.

The Northern Ireland minister will throw his hat into the ring if, as expected, the Conservatives lose the election and Rishi Sunak is forced to resign.

Baker became MP for Wycombe in 2010 and was re-elected with a 4,214 majority in 2019, but face a major battle to hang on to his seat on July 4.

He has become increasingly critical of the prime minister during the campaign.

Last month he condemned the way Sunak’s plan for all 18-year-olds to carry out national service

He said it had been “sprung on” candidates with no prior consultation with government ministers.

Baker also questioned the time it had taken for the PM to take action against two Tory candidates accused of betting on the date of the election.

He told ITV’s Peston programme: “If they placed bets, it is disreputable. I would call them up and ask them ‘did you do it’. If they did it, they’d be suspended.

“But the prime minister will have to answer why he hasn’t done it. I haven’t got inside information on why the prime minister hasn’t done it.”

It is understood that Baker believes his experience of leading Tory rebellions over the EU, the Covid-19 lockdowns and Net Zero make him an ideal candidate for the party leadership.

He hinted at his plans while speaking at an event for young Conservatives organised by the Adam Smith Institute after the local elections in May.

He told them: “We’re going to have to find a leader of the Conservative Party with, how can I put this, a mild temperament and a willingness to work across all wings of the Conservative Party and be respected by them for straight dealing.

“Someone who’s got a long track record of fighting major campaigns and leading large numbers of members of parliament through crisis to success ... somebody who perhaps led them through Brexit and then Covid.”

Baker told HuffPost UK: “It’s a fact my colleagues sent for me four times to provide leadership through crisis to success: before and after the referendum, in Covid and in relation to the cost of Net Zero. I’m widely expected to lose my seat. We will see.”

