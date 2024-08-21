Exclusive: Support Among Voters For Keir Starmer's Handling Of The Riots Has Soared

The UK has seen a wave a rioting in the past week. Getty Images

Support for Keir Starmer’s handling of the far-right riots has soared, according to a new poll seen by HuffPost UK.

The More in Common survey showed voters’ net approval of the prime minister’s response has gone up by 11 points since the early days of the disorder.

Voters also support the tough sentences handed down to those involved, although one-quarter think they have been “too soft”.

A wave of riots swept England and Northern Ireland in the wake of the killing of three girls who were attending a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport.

Online misinformation about the identity of the alleged killer sparked violence by far-right protesters, leading to an emergency response from the government.

Starmer said those involved in the “far-right thuggery” would face “the full force of the law”.

Hundreds of those involved in the violence were arrested, with many of them receiving tough prison sentences.

A More in Common poll on the PM’s handling of the crisis conducted between August 5 and 7 put his approval rating at minus 5, with just 29% saying he had performed well, with 34% saying he had done badly.

However, a follow-up poll conducted between August 16 and 19 put his approval rating at plus 6, with the proportion of voters backing his handling of the riots rising to 37%, compared to 31% who think he has done badly.

Asked about the sentences handed down to those involved, 46% said they were “about right”, 27% said they had been “too soft” and 17% think they have been “too harsh”.

More in Common’s UK director, Luke Tryl said: “Keir Starmer’s tough approach to the rioters has been backed by the public, the majority of whom disapprove of the riots and want to see the full force of the law used against those who commit violence.

“While the unrest was taking place, approval for Keir Starmer’s response was under water, but now as the rioters are facing justice his approval has turned dramatically more positive.

