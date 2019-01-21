Exclusive: 'Government Must Stand Up To Malaysia Over Israeli Athlete Ban', Tom Watson Warns Jeremy Hunt

Toby Melville / Reuters The government must stand up to Malaysia over its ban on Israeli athletes, deputy Labour leader Tom Watson said

The government must make a stand over Malaysia’s decision to bar Israeli athletes from a key Paralympics qualifier, Tom Watson has demanded in letter to Jeremy Hunt.

Officials in Malaysia – which does not have diplomatic relations with Israel – announced last week that they would not allow competitors from Israel into the country for the World Para Swimming Championships over the summer – a qualifying event for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

According to AFP, the country has now insisted it will not host any events that have Israeli participation.

In a letter to the foreign secretary on Friday, Watson branded Malaysia’s decision to block the swimmers from competing “completely unacceptable”, saying it would “unfairly hinder the chances of these athletes being able to compete at the 2020 Paralympic Games”.

The “decision to discriminate against Israeli athletes” also goes against the mission of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), the deputy Labour leader said.