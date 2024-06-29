Keir Starmer laughs with celebrity potter Keith Brymer Jones during his visit to Duchess China in Longton near Stoke-On-Trent. Stefan Rousseau - PA Images via Getty Images

Tory warnings about the dangers of a Labour “super-majority” following the general election have backfired spectacularly, according to a new poll.

The Techne survey showed that they have made a quarter of voters more likely to back Labour on July 4, with a third saying it will make no difference at all.

Defence secretary Grant Shapps was the first senior Conservative to float the possibility of a huge Commons majority more than a fortnight ago.

He said: “You want to make sure that in this next government, whoever forms it, that there’s a proper system of accountability... you don’t want to have somebody receive a super-majority.”

It has since been repeated by numerous top Tories, most recently party chairman Richard Holden.

He told Basildon radio station Gateway 97.8: “It is a difficult election. And I think there is that danger as some of the polls are pointing to a supermajority for the Labour Party.

“And I don’t think any party in power with those sorts of levels of majority. You know, that that can be a bit of a problem for the democratic process.”

However, the Techne poll showed the warnings actually made 26% people say they were more likely to vote Labour, compared to just 13% who said they were now more likely to back the Tories.

A further 9% said they were more likely to vote Reform UK, while 36% said they were “indifferent”.

Overall, the poll put Labour on 42%, a staggering 23 points ahead of the Tories, who are on just 19%, just 2 points ahead of Reform UK on 17%. The Lib Dems are on 12% and the Greens are on 5%.

The poll also suggests that some of the major controversies of the election campaign will have little bearing on how people vote next Thursday.

Meanwhile, fewer than half (42%) say they will vote for the best party fit to govern the country, with nearly a quarter (24%) will opt for “the least worst option” and 9% voting tactically to get rid of the government.