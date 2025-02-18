Making This Lifestyle Choice Before 50 Can Decrease Your Dementia Risk At 70

Denys Nevozhai via Unsplash Woman sitting op top of mountain

Did you know that the best steps you can take to prevent dementia change by age?

And now, ongoing research from Insight 46, which tracks people who were born in the same week in 1946, has worked with Alzheimer’s Research UK and the Medical Research Council to find out which other factors might help to protect us from dementia risk.

Advertisement

According to some results from the large study, lifestyle choices we make before 50 can affect how our brain looks at 70.

Which is?

Part of

was led by ageing and dementia specialist Dr Sarah-Naomi James, who wanted to look at ways to keep people “cognitively resilient.”

Like another preventative factor, “cognitive reserve,” this resilience would make people less likely to develop dementia.

Her team looked at a 30-year period of the study, starting with a lifestyle survey taken when participants were aged under 50.

Advertisement

At 70, the same participants had a brain scan.

Dr James’ team found that those who self-reported taking regular exercise at 50 had, on average, a larger hippocampus ― the part of the brain associated with memory.

Those who worked out throughout their life were also less likely to experience something called cognitive decline or mild cognitive impairment (MCI), which is sometimes seen as a precursor to dementia.

Even those who had already developed Alzheimer’s seemed to benefit from exercise, seeing better mental function after regular movement (this was especially true for women).

Does that mean regularly working out will definitely prevent dementia?

This study doesn’t say that ― it only found a link, and not a cause. Dr James herself said that “More work will be crucial to fully understand how exercise, and taking part in leisure activities throughout our lives, could be a powerful tool to protect people against dementia for as long as possible.”

Still, it’s far from the first study to link exercise to decreased dementia risk. We know that what’s good for the heart tends to be good for the brain, and it’s been linked to increased cognition too.

Advertisement