The Simple Way To Find Out If Your Workouts Are Too Easy Or Too Hard

Want to know how good your cardiovascular health is? You might want to check your heart rate recovery number ― or how much closer your pulse is to normal a minute after intense exercise.

You can track this with your smartwatch or by using the pulse tracker on some gym machines, though you can do it the old-fashioned way if those aren’t viable options.

As it turns out, your pulse can help you to gauge whether your workouts are intensive enough too, the American Heart Association says.

They shared that your target heart rate is a “simple way to know if you’re doing too much or not enough during a workout.”

What’s a “target heart rate” for fitness?

Your target heart rate (THR) is between 50-70% of your maximum heart rate, which is usually calculated by subtracting your age from 220.

You don’t want to reach or exceed your maximum heart rate for long during exercise, as this can be dangerous, the British Heart Foundation (BHF) says.

They explain: “During exercise, you should aim to stay within your target heart rate (THR) to increase your fitness safely.”

But it’s not just a question of safety ― your THR has to do with exercise efficiency, too.

As the American Heart Association explains: “Your target heart rate helps you hit the bullseye to get the maximum benefit from every step, swing and squat.”

It’s enough to get your ticker working hard without the risk of burning you out.

What’s a good target heart rate for me?

Like resting heart rates, the numbers change over time, with different recommendations for each age.

According to the American Heart Association, the ideal THRs by age are, in beats per minute (BPM):

1) 20 year olds:

100-170 BPM

2) 30 year olds:

95-162 BPM

3) 35 year olds:

93-157 BPM

4) 40 year olds:

90-153 BPM

5) 45 year olds:

88-149 BPM

6) 50 year olds:

85-145 BPM

7) 55 year olds:

83-140 BPM

8) 60 year olds:

80-136 BPM

9) 65 year olds:

78-132 BPM

10) 70 year olds:

75-128 BPM.

You can check your age more exactly using their online tool.

And remember ― you should try to stick to the lower end of your THR when you’re just starting out.