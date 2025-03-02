I'm A Neuroscientist – This Much Exercise Could Reduce Cognitive Decline Risk By 30%

kike vega via Unsplash Silhouette of a woman doing yoga in front of a sunrise

Some degree of memory loss can be a normal part of ageing. But more severe cognitive issues ― like mild cognitive impairment, which can be hard to spot ― are often a precursor to dementia.

But dementia is not an inevitable part of ageing. Medical journal The Lancet says that up to 45% of dementia cases could be preventable with some lifestyle changes.

In a recent episode of gut health company ZOE’s podcast, neuroscientist, professor at NYU, and expert in neuroplasticity, Dr Wendy Suzuki, told the company’s co-founder Jonathan Wolf that performing some exercise every day can be another such factor.

What exercise can help to prevent cognitive impairment?

When Jonathan Asked Dr Suzuki whether walking can help with dementia, the expert simply said “Yes.”

She added, “moving your body is the most transformative thing that anybody can do for their brain health right in this moment.”

The neuroscientist said that “a 10-minute walk that you can take at lunch” or a “walk up and down the stairs” has three benefits for your brain.

It can release happy chemicals dopamine, serotonin, noradrenaline, and endorphins, which boost your mood in the short term. It also encourages BDNF or brain-derived neurotrophic factor, which grows new brain cells.

It can also “improve the function of your prefrontal cortex, the one right behind your forehead,” which is “really critical for your ability to shift and focus attention,” Dr Suzuki commented.

Lastly, walking gives you a better reaction time, partly because of the “bubble bath” of feel-good chemicals exercise releases.

The odd workout won’t keep your brain bathed in those lovely chemicals for long enough, though.

Per Dr Suzuki: “I like to say regular exercise is going to make your hippocampus big and fat and fluffy. And that is what you want” to build defences against dementia.

The introduction to the neuroscientist’s interview on ZOE’s site says “one daily workout could reduce your risk of cognitive decline by up to 30%.”

Indeed a 2022 paper found that just 3,800 steps a day can reduce dementia risk by 25%, with increasing benefits up to 9,800 steps.

So ― why walking?

All exercise is beneficial.

Dr Suzuki mentioned a study which found 45 minutes of aerobic exercise three times a week saw baseline mood changes, improved prefrontal function, and improved hippocampal function among participants after three months.

But walking is approachable for gym-shy individuals ― “People don’t realise that walking to the store, walking from your car to the store, and walking around a shopping mall, all of that counts too,” she said.

Dr Suzuki sticks to 30 minutes a day for her workout. The NHS recommends 150 minutes of medium-intensity, or 75 minutes of high-intensity, exercise a week.