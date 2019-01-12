Explosion At Paris Bakery Leaves Several People Injured

Multiple injuries have been reported after an explosion in a Paris bakery believed to be linked to a gas leak, police have said.

The massive blast rocked buildings hundreds of metres away and blew out the entire ground floor of a building at rue Trevise, in the Grands Boulevards central Paris shopping district.

A Paris fire department spokesman says the blast injured 36 people, including 12 in a critical condition.

Pranav Chittur, who heard the explosion go off, told Metro.co.uk: “The fire woke me up in the morning. My entire bed shook.

“I immediately called my friend as his hotel is on the street where it happened. At first it looked like a fire, but then there was lot of rubble. People were stuck in the rubble as well.

“The impact of the explosion broke a few windows. It was chaotic so we only got a few pictures before we were all cordoned off.”

The city is on high alert in the lead up to another yellow vest protest, for the ninth consecutive Saturday, with large parts of the city centre blocked off by riot police.