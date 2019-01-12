Paris Explosion: Two People Dead And Dozens Injured Following Bakery Blast

Two people have been killed in a Paris explosion at a bakery, the French interior minister has confirmed.

The massive blast rocked buildings hundreds of metres away and blew out the entire ground floor of a building at rue Trevise, in the Grands Boulevards central Paris shopping district.

A fire department spokesman confirmed earlier that the blast injured a total of 36 people with 12 in a critical condition.

Pedro Goncalves, an employee at the Hotel Mercure opposite the bakery, said he saw firefighters enter the bakery in the morning but he and his co-workers “thought maybe it’s a joke, a false alarm” and they went back to work. About an hour later, he said a blast rocked the surrounding streets.

“In the middle of nothing, I heard one big explosion and then a lot of pressure came at me (and) a lot of black smoke and glass,” he said.

“And I had just enough time to get down and cover myself and protect my head.”

Mr Goncalves said he “felt a lot of things fall on me” and that he was struck by shattered glass. He had a few cuts on his head, and spots of blood on his sweater and shirt.