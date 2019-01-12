Paris Explosion: Two People Dead And Dozens Injured Following Bakery Blast

Two people have been killed in a Paris explosion at a bakery, the French interior minister has confirmed.
The massive blast rocked buildings hundreds of metres away and blew out the entire ground floor of a building at rue Trevise, in the Grands Boulevards central Paris shopping district.
A fire department spokesman confirmed earlier that the blast injured a total of 36 people with 12 in a critical condition.
Pedro Goncalves, an employee at the Hotel Mercure opposite the bakery, said he saw firefighters enter the bakery in the morning but he and his co-workers “thought maybe it’s a joke, a false alarm” and they went back to work. About an hour later, he said a blast rocked the surrounding streets.
“In the middle of nothing, I heard one big explosion and then a lot of pressure came at me (and) a lot of black smoke and glass,” he said.
“And I had just enough time to get down and cover myself and protect my head.”
Mr Goncalves said he “felt a lot of things fall on me” and that he was struck by shattered glass. He had a few cuts on his head, and spots of blood on his sweater and shirt.
Pranav Chittur, who heard the explosion go off, told Metro.co.uk: “The fire woke me up in the morning. My entire bed shook.
“I immediately called my friend as his hotel is on the street where it happened. At first it looked like a fire, but then there was lot of rubble. People were stuck in the rubble as well.
“The impact of the explosion broke a few windows. It was chaotic so we only got a few pictures before we were all cordoned off.”
The city is on high alert in the lead up to another yellow vest protest, for the ninth consecutive Saturday, with large parts of the city centre blocked off by riot police.