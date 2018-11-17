Extinction Rebellion Protest Sparks Wave Of Arrests

Dozens of protestors have been arrested in central London as an anti-climate change demo blocked some of the capital’s busiest bridges, police said.

Over 70 people have been arrested so far, after the ‘Extinction Rebellion’ event took over the Westminster, Waterloo, Blackfriars and Lambeth Bridges.

The crossings have since re-opened, with remaining protestors gathered on Parliament Square, opposite the Houses of Parliament, on Saturday evening.

Hundreds of attendees earlier blocked traffic on bridges with many sitting in place while chanting anti-fossil fuel songs.