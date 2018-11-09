Ezra Miller’s ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Premiere Ensemble Sparks A Huge Reaction Online

After much anticipation from Potterheads, ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindlewald’ made its debut last night in Paris.
But the big screen wasn’t the only place audiences saw gripping drama and elaborate costuming – thanks to Ezra Miller – who brought it to the red carpet.
Ezra, who stars in the tenth and newest instalment of the Wizarding World series, certainly made his mark, wearing, well, this sort of goth, inflatable thing.
We’ve all been there, when you’re feeling a bit lazy and just throw on a simple all-black ensemble.
Y’know, something to frame the face.
He just wanted to blend into the crowd.
We really do love and support this look though. So in the kind-spirited and refined medium of internet memery – we selected our favourite takes on Ezra’s bold look.
The obvious comparison was probably that of a different fantasy universe – yes – Ezra bears a striking resemblance to one of the primary antagonists in ‘Doctor Who’...
But there were other fictional on screen scaries that Ezra could have been modelling his look after.
But we shouldn’t overlook the contributions of those who came before Ezra and laid the foundations for this moment.
We can relate to how he might’ve got into this situation.
One user seized the opportunity to shuffle Ezra’s most recent bold looks into the meme of the moment, Ariana Grande’s ‘thank u, next’.
It was also pointed out that the original collection released a number of colours other than black – so why didn’t the whole cast and crew get involved? The big J.K. herself could definitely rocked the baby pink.
Above all though, the look seemed both comfy and practical af.
We’re left wondering whether Ezra even needed to change out of it when he got home, or if he just took a single, humble facewipe to the coat’s face-hole and flopped into bed at the end of a long night. We really hope it was the latter.
But all in all, it was a LEWK that not many of us could pull off.
More proof if ever we needed it that Ezra can truly do anything.
‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald’ will be in UK cinemas from 16 November.