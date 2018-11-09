Ezra Miller’s ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Premiere Ensemble Sparks A Huge Reaction Online

After much anticipation from Potterheads, ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindlewald’ made its debut last night in Paris. But the big screen wasn’t the only place audiences saw gripping drama and elaborate costuming – thanks to Ezra Miller – who brought it to the red carpet. Ezra, who stars in the tenth and newest instalment of the Wizarding World series, certainly made his mark, wearing, well, this sort of goth, inflatable thing. We’ve all been there, when you’re feeling a bit lazy and just throw on a simple all-black ensemble.

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT via Getty Images

Y’know, something to frame the face.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff via Getty Images

He just wanted to blend into the crowd.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff via Getty Images

We really do love and support this look though. So in the kind-spirited and refined medium of internet memery – we selected our favourite takes on Ezra’s bold look. The obvious comparison was probably that of a different fantasy universe – yes – Ezra bears a striking resemblance to one of the primary antagonists in ‘Doctor Who’...

Cast Ezra Miller as an inflatable Dalek or something on #DoctorWho immediately pic.twitter.com/1Vs3hHCjoC — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) November 9, 2018

Ezra Miller went wild with that Dalek cosplay pic.twitter.com/9JxiYstGZp — drama lama (@pondgitsune) November 9, 2018

But there were other fictional on screen scaries that Ezra could have been modelling his look after.

I thought Ezra Miller looked great at the #FantasticBeasts premiere. pic.twitter.com/QvnlTffp8W — Phil (@PWJHuntley) November 9, 2018

Does Jeff Goldblum appear from his belly?!? pic.twitter.com/6IRWw8a2Mb — Chunky (@ChunkydunkUK) November 8, 2018

But we shouldn’t overlook the contributions of those who came before Ezra and laid the foundations for this moment.

Lizzie McGuire walked so that Ezra Miller could run pic.twitter.com/hU1YlTypxL — Lucy Jayne Ford 🍑 (@lucyj_ford) November 8, 2018

Is that Ezra Miller?! Why’s he looking like 2002 missy Elliot? — Sergio Mafooni (@MyNameIsNuttyP) November 8, 2018

We can relate to how he might’ve got into this situation.

One user seized the opportunity to shuffle Ezra’s most recent bold looks into the meme of the moment, Ariana Grande’s ‘thank u, next’.

One taught me love

One taught me patience

One taught me pain#EzraMillerpic.twitter.com/wGoQBylwWW — Call Me, Petcherson (@petphoenix) November 9, 2018

It was also pointed out that the original collection released a number of colours other than black – so why didn’t the whole cast and crew get involved? The big J.K. herself could definitely rocked the baby pink.

The rest of the cast could have put in a little effort. There were options pic.twitter.com/dwTweblUjP — Krissrr (@krissrr) November 8, 2018

Above all though, the look seemed both comfy and practical af.

ezra miller really dressed like a sassy sleeping bag last night & somehow managed to pull it off pic.twitter.com/4oAJlTSV4d — Jess 🏹 (@worldreads) November 8, 2018

I mean, look at Ezra Miller just casually achieving my dreams of becoming a human duvet pic.twitter.com/hkUv9BznwL — Clarisse Loughrey (@clarisselou) November 8, 2018

only Ezra Miller could pull off attending a Fantastic Beasts premiere as a goth bouncy castle pic.twitter.com/HHWSOTZsak — izzy 🦊 (@skywalkthisway) November 8, 2018

if Ezra can do it on the red carpet then I can do it at 8am on campus — Jess 🏹 (@worldreads) November 8, 2018

We’re left wondering whether Ezra even needed to change out of it when he got home, or if he just took a single, humble facewipe to the coat’s face-hole and flopped into bed at the end of a long night. We really hope it was the latter. But all in all, it was a LEWK that not many of us could pull off.

And here I am struggling to look good in literally anything nice. Not gonna lie. A little jelly. — Tetris (@tetris_tris) November 8, 2018

Lol only Ezra could pull this off!! — Bloodflower 🥀 (@gloomy_faerie) November 9, 2018

a literal icon — Jess 🏹 (@worldreads) November 8, 2018

LOOK AT THISE CHEEKBONES!!!! THE SASS GOD YES END US — meep (@GoldenNayeli) November 9, 2018