Life

15 Gorgeously Glittery Make Up Buys For Your Festive Glow Up

These shimmery looks will see you through from the work Christmas party (if it's still on) to New Year's Eve.

Shopping Writer

Achieving a glitzy look for the holiday season is easier than you might think.
Getty
Achieving a glitzy look for the holiday season is easier than you might think.

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Festive makeup looks don’t have to be a chore; achieving a glitzy look for the holiday season is easier than you might think.

The holiday season is all about sparkle, from your outfits to decorations, so it’s no surprise we’re reaching for the glitter when it comes to our makeup, too. But there are some handy tips and tricks to getting your glittery glow up just right.

Makeup artist Jay Styler has some advice. “If you’re wanting to incorporate glitter into a more neutral look, I find using a small amount in the inner corner and swiping it slightly onto the lower and upper lash line creates a subtle, but still festive look without looking too bold,” he tells HuffPost UK.

If you prefer to be more glitter-intensive, be mindful of how you apply it. “Glitter will get everywhere so start with your eyes,” advises Styler. “But if you’re already too far into your make-up and decide you want glitter, don’t worry, it happens to all of us. Pack setting powder under your eyes so when you get fallout, you can dust it off.”

Loose or novelty glitters are popular for festive looks, but they don’t work for everyone, warns Styler.

“For small eyelids, from my own experience, I’d stay away from chunky shaped glitters as they can make the lid look smaller and can hurt if they dig into your skin,” he says. “Eyes have very thin skin so they’re easily irritated. If you really want to wear it, use in places that won’t crease or overlap much.”

Jena Ardell via Getty Images

Styler recommends using NYX Glitter Primer as a glue when applying glitter. But don’t panic if you run out of glue. “Grab a cheap hair gel (or aloe gel) from your cupboard or shop, use a small amount and mix with your glitter of choice. Use a small thin concealer brush and it’ll stay on longer and application is easier.

He adds: “The gel actually helps it to shine more, and it’ll last you forever. Brands have started selling glitter gels which are essentially the same thing for five times the price.”

For bringing your whole look together, another great tip. “Use your bronzer as a transition shade or an all-over-lid shade; it can wake up your eyes, helps to make your makeup look seamless, and requires minimal blending,” he says. “Pair with your favourite mascara or lashes and red lipstick and you have the perfect combo for the winter season.”

Styler also suggests using eyeshadow in place of eyeliner for a softer look. “Use an angled brush and smudge some brown eyeshadow where you’d usually use eyeliner. this’ll create depth, dimension and a more neutral finish.”

Want to create the most amazing festive look but not sure where to start? We’ve got you covered with our roundup of the most gorgeously glittery products.

1
Huda Beauty Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette Emerald
Amazon
Fancy creating a Christmas tree inspired makeup look this Christmas? This palette is a must-try – the colours are bright, bold and oh so glittery, plus they're highly pigmented.

Get it for £18.99 from Amazon
2
Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter and Glow Liquid Eye Shadow
Amazon
This lavish, long-wearing liquid eyeshadow is perfect for swiping across your lids for a sparkly look.

Get it for £29.99 from Amazon
3
NYX Professional Makeup Lip Lingerie Glitter Lip Gloss
Amazon
Turn any lipstick into a glittery gloss with this clear glitter lip topper.

Get it for £7 from Amazon
4
Anastasia Beverly Hills Glow Kit
Amazon
No festive makeup look is complete without some shimmery, highlighted cheeks for a gorgeous festive glow.

Get it for £37.87 from Amazon
5
Ciaté London 'Glitter Flip' Liquid Lipstick
Amazon
This metallic matte liquid lipstick formula transforms into dazzling, multi-dimensional glitter once applied. Swipe the wand across your lips, press them together, and witness the magic.

Get it for £14.44 from Amazon
6
Morphe X Pony Constellation Sky Artistry Palette
Feel Unique
The shimmery, glitzy hues of this palette are ideal for creating a range of festive looks. From more subtle styles to bold statements, there are plenty of colours to choose from.

Get it for £36 from Feel Unique
7
Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion Tube Original
Amazon
Want to ensure your eyeshadow stays in place all night long? This Urban Decay eyeshadow primer is a must.

Get it for £21.13 (was £24.49) from Amazon
8
Stargazer Glitter Shaker Gold
Amazon
If you're going to apply loose glitter to your lids, make sure you're using a cosmetic-grade one like this.

Get it for £3 from Amazon
9
NYX Professional Makeup Glitter Primer
Amazon
If you're planning on packing your lids with loose glitter, a good glitter glue is crucial.

Get it for £5.76 from Amazon
10
Ciaté London Marbled Metals Metallic Glitter Eyeshadow
Look Fantastic
For creating a bold, statement look this Christmas, this black glitter eyeshadow will really stand out.

Get it for £22 from Look Fantastic
11
KIKO Milano Glitter Shower Eyeshadow
Amazon
Frost your eyes with this snow-hued eyeshadow, perfect for a shimmery winter-inspired look.

Get it for £8.48 from Amazon
12
Rimmel Wonder Swipe 2-in-1 Glitter Eyeliner to Eyeshadow
Amazon
This 2-in-1 eyeliner to liquid eyeshadow is the perfect accompaniment to your festive makeup. It's available in a range of colours, but gold should be your Christmas go-to.

Get it for £5 from Amazon
13
L'Oreal Cosmetics Paris Glitter Fever Eye Shadow Stardust
Amazon
This stardust-inspired glitter shadow will give your eyes a pop of sparkle for the holiday season.

Get it for £3.90 from Amazon
14
e.l.f Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow
Amazon
This shimmery liquid eyeshadow is packed full of glitter and perfect for sweeping across your lids to create a quick festive-ready look.

Get it for £6 from Amazon
15
KIKO Milano Glitter Top Coat Mascara
Amazon
Top off your glow up with a layer or two or glittery mascara.

Get it for £8.86 from Amazon
Suggest a correction
ChristmaswellbeingBeautyshoppingMakeup