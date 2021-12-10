15 Gorgeously Glittery Make Up Buys For Your Festive Glow Up

Getty Achieving a glitzy look for the holiday season is easier than you might think.

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Festive makeup looks don’t have to be a chore; achieving a glitzy look for the holiday season is easier than you might think.

Advertisement

The holiday season is all about sparkle, from your outfits to decorations, so it’s no surprise we’re reaching for the glitter when it comes to our makeup, too. But there are some handy tips and tricks to getting your glittery glow up just right.

Makeup artist Jay Styler has some advice. “If you’re wanting to incorporate glitter into a more neutral look, I find using a small amount in the inner corner and swiping it slightly onto the lower and upper lash line creates a subtle, but still festive look without looking too bold,” he tells HuffPost UK.

Advertisement

If you prefer to be more glitter-intensive, be mindful of how you apply it. “Glitter will get everywhere so start with your eyes,” advises Styler. “But if you’re already too far into your make-up and decide you want glitter, don’t worry, it happens to all of us. Pack setting powder under your eyes so when you get fallout, you can dust it off.”

Loose or novelty glitters are popular for festive looks, but they don’t work for everyone, warns Styler.

Advertisement

“For small eyelids, from my own experience, I’d stay away from chunky shaped glitters as they can make the lid look smaller and can hurt if they dig into your skin,” he says. “Eyes have very thin skin so they’re easily irritated. If you really want to wear it, use in places that won’t crease or overlap much.”

Jena Ardell via Getty Images

Styler recommends using NYX Glitter Primer as a glue when applying glitter. But don’t panic if you run out of glue. “Grab a cheap hair gel (or aloe gel) from your cupboard or shop, use a small amount and mix with your glitter of choice. Use a small thin concealer brush and it’ll stay on longer and application is easier.

He adds: “The gel actually helps it to shine more, and it’ll last you forever. Brands have started selling glitter gels which are essentially the same thing for five times the price.”

For bringing your whole look together, another great tip. “Use your bronzer as a transition shade or an all-over-lid shade; it can wake up your eyes, helps to make your makeup look seamless, and requires minimal blending,” he says. “Pair with your favourite mascara or lashes and red lipstick and you have the perfect combo for the winter season.”

Advertisement

Styler also suggests using eyeshadow in place of eyeliner for a softer look. “Use an angled brush and smudge some brown eyeshadow where you’d usually use eyeliner. this’ll create depth, dimension and a more neutral finish.”