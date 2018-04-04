Facebook Now Lets You Bulk Delete Those Apps You Added Years Ago

Facebook has added a new feature that allows you to bulk delete apps that you have connected to the social network.

Following the revelations around Cambridge Analytica and how Facebook was sharing its data with companies and apps many of us went straight for the privacy settings.

Having found the page where it lists all the apps that are connected some were shocked to find that they had 100s (and in extreme cases 1000s) of apps that they had added to Facebook over the years.

Just anecdotally, speaking to colleagues in the office some discovered they had easily accumulated over 150 apps since they first created their account.