All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • TECH
    04/04/2018 12:09 BST

    Facebook Now Lets You Bulk Delete Those Apps You Added Years Ago

    Some have reported finding 100s or even 1000s of apps 😳

    Facebook has added a new feature that allows you to bulk delete apps that you have connected to the social network.

    Following the revelations around Cambridge Analytica and how Facebook was sharing its data with companies and apps many of us went straight for the privacy settings.

    Having found the page where it lists all the apps that are connected some were shocked to find that they had 100s (and in extreme cases 1000s) of apps that they had added to Facebook over the years.

    Just anecdotally, speaking to colleagues in the office some discovered they had easily accumulated over 150 apps since they first created their account.

    Thankfully Facebook has issued a fix that should save you a little time at least during your great purge.

    How to bulk delete apps from Facebook

    Head to Settings. This can be found in the top right-hand corner of Facebook’s profile page. Once within the settings menu head to the bottom left-hand corner of the screen and you’ll see the word Apps.

    HuffPost UK

    Once you click on this you’ll see every external app, or internal app, that uses Facebook either as a login or as a third-party service.

    You’ll know and recognise some of them, for example Instagram, Bitmoji or Fitbit, but you might also notice a few that you don’t – maybe you did a quiz when you were younger or logged into an app on your phone that you deleted soon after.

    To bulk delete simply click on the box next to each one and you’ll be able to delete them all at once without getting any pop-up boxes for each one.

    HuffPost UK

    Related...

    MORE:FacebookSocial MediaOnline PrivacyTechnology and Electronicssoftware

    Conversations