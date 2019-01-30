Facebook Paid Teenagers In Exchange For Access To Their Phone Data

A Facebook “research” app which saw teenagers paid in exchange for access to their private data, including messages and location, has been stopped for Apple users after it was exposed.

The social media giant paid $20 (£15.30) monthly to people aged 13 to 35 to give it nearly limitless access to users’ data such as emails, pictures sent, and web browsing activity.

The app has been running since 2016, but was halted hours after a TechCrunch exposé was published.

TechCrunch said the firm may have sidestepped the iOS App store to make the app available for download, amid concerns the program flouted Apple policy. It also claims that Apple could have asked Facebook to remove the app.

Users under 18 are told they should have parental consent to download, but a test by a BBC reporter posing as a 14-year-old found the app could still be downloaded regardless.