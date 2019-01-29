Justin Sullivan via Getty Images Apple has said it will issue a fix for a bug affecting its FaceTime app later this week.

Apple is scrambling to fix a glitch in its popular Facetime app that allows eavesdropping on devices.

iPhone users are warned that the bug allows people to listen into a device’s microphone without consent.

The software glitch reportedly allows a caller to hear audio from a target device before they either pick up or reject the call on FaceTime.

The bug is said to affect devices using versions of iOS 12.1 or later and was first reported by the website 9to5mac.

Videos on social media showed how the glitch affects devices.