I Just Learned Why The Yoghurt Is Called FAGE, And It's So Clever

I tried my first tub of FAGE yoghurt in about 2020 and loved its thick, creamy texture.

But I had no idea how to ask for it again because I wasn’t sure how to pronounce the name.

As it happens, the correct pronunciation is literally written on the side of the tub.

In fact FAGE’s UK Instagram account puts the answer in its name ― it reads “FAGE (pronounced FA-YEH!) Strained Yoghurt.”

But what about the origin of the name? Does FAGE mean anything?

Yes, apparently

The yoghurt company’s site says that though their company started in 1926, they didn’t change the name to FAGE until the ’70s.

It was originally created in Athens, Greece (where what we call “Greek yoghurt” isn’t known as such ― instead it goes by “strained yoghurt”).

So it makes sense that the name has a Greek meaning.

FAGE writes: “We named our yoghurt FAGE translated from Greek meaning ‘to eat’.”

The National Herald says the name has a second meaning too.

The word φάγε in Greek (“fa-yeh”) means “to eat,” but the brand’s initials also become Φ.Α.Γ.Ε./F.A.G.E.

That stands for Φιλίππου Αδελφοί Γαλακτοκομικές Επιχειρήσεις or “Filippou Adelphoi Galaktokomikes Epicheiriseis,” the initials of the original company.

This is sometimes shortened to the equivalent of ‘Filippou Bros. Dairy Co.’ in Greek, but the initials of the longer name form the brand.

That explains why it’s all in caps.

Why’s FAGE yoghurt so thick?

Aside from some Skyr brands, I haven’t had a yoghurt as thick as FAGE’s.

Their site says that’s down to their “unique straining process” and own mix of cultures.

“It is this careful, deliberate process that removes the watery whey and gives this thick, velvety texture,” they say.

The paper, rather than plastic, internal cover on the yoghurt helps to absorb even more runny, pale yellow whey.