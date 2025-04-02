'Failed Spectacularly': Critics Troll Elon Musk After 'Humiliating' Loss In Wisconsin

Tech billionaire Elon Musk, a close ally of President Donald Trump, sank millions into the Wisconsin state Supreme Court race and came up empty on Tuesday night.
And his critics are overjoyed.
Musk and Musk-aligned groups spent some $20 million to help conservative candidate Brad Schimel. Musk over the weekend claimed the outcome of the race “will be important for the future of civilization.”
He even gave out two $1 million checks to voters in a publicity stunt for Schimel.
Voters instead selected the progressive candidate, Susan Crawford, which ensures the court will retain its 4-3 liberal majority.
“He tried to spend his unlimited resources to buy a state Supreme Court seat in Wisconsin,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said on MSNBC on Tuesday night. “And it failed spectacularly.”
Jeffries urged Republicans to walk away from Musk, whom he called an “unelected, unpopular, unhinged and unAmerican billionaire puppet-master.”
Observers on social media were just as blunt ― even on Musk’s own platform, X, where they couldn’t help but revel in his defeat: