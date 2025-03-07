'I Lied About My Baby's Name To My Whole Family. Was I Wrong?'

Artfoliophoto via Getty Images/iStockphoto Photo of pregnant woman with child names on belly

I’ll be honest ― I’ve always wondered why people can be so possessive of what other people call their baby.

We’ve written before at HuffPost UK about parents who said their children’s refusal to take their baby name suggestions on board was a denial of their freedom of speech (oof).

And in a recent Reddit post shared to r/AITAH (Am I The Asshole Here), site user u/Extension-Judge-2906 said that they’d gotten so fed up with their family’s baby name thoughts, they started leaking false information.

“AITA for leaking fake baby names to family?”, they asked.

The original poster (OP) is expecting their first child

OP said that they’re expecting their first baby with their partner, explaining that “issues” started to arise a week after they announced the pregnancy.

Some of their relatives started suggesting names, insisting they use William or Patrick for a boy and Elizabeth or Cassandra for a girl.

“We were told the names mentioned were good solid names and it would prevent any weird tragic names that people these days choose,” the poster wrote.

The couple told their families they weren’t accepting suggestions.

Then, the post author’s husband had an idea ― he started leaking fake baby names, “commenting on random FB posts with a name and acting like we were going to use that... or Photoshopping photos with baby items that had other names on them.”

These names included “Cuntley,” “Dicky,” and “Sprite,” which “annoyed the relatives it was intended to.”

When the relatives realised they were hardly naming the child all three options, though, the couple explained that they did that because the offending family members had annoyed them.

“They said it was childish. My husband pointed out they were the ones who childishly believed they could name our child for us,” the post ended.

“Are we assholes for doing this?”

People basically said “no, lol”

Commenter u/Tellamya wrote: “NTA [not the asshole].This is peak petty and I respect it.

The fact that they got so invested in your baby’s name that they fell for ‘Cuntley’ is sending me.”

Meanwhile, u/Nolongeranalph commented, “My wife lovingly called her parents Mama Goat and Daddy Goat.

When we announced our son’s impending arrival, we were deluged with names, so we told everyone his name would be ‘Billy.’ Her mother didn’t speak to us for months.”

And u/grayblue_grrl opined: “Entitled people need to be brought back to reality.

This worked. They will feel so much relief at any of the names you actually do choose.”