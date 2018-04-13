Family Days Out: Farms Where Kids Can Meet The Animals

If you’re planning days out with your kids now the weather is getting warmer, we’ve got plenty of ideas for you. Heading on a walk to find spring flowers is one way to do it, or why not make the most of lambing season and head to a local city or community farm to see the animals and visit the petting zoo?

We’ve selected five from across the UK, but there are many more, so search in your local area if these aren’t near you. If you do decide to make a day trip to one of them, get your kids to make a list of what animals they think they’ll see and tick them off when you’re walking around.

Mudchute Park and Farm

Where? Isle of Dogs, London.

Price: Free, but donations are encouraged.

Mudchute is a local charity which has a 32-acre site open to the public for free, offering pretty lush views across London. They say their farm is one of the largest inner city farms in Europe and they have more than 100 animals and birds, with the smaller and perhaps more cuddly ones kept in ‘Pets Corner’. Most of the animals go to bed around 4pm, so be sure to visit before.

