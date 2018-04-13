All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    13/04/2018 07:01 BST

    Family Days Out: Farms Where Kids Can Meet The Animals

    Look at those lambs 😍

    If you’re planning days out with your kids now the weather is getting warmer, we’ve got plenty of ideas for you. Heading on a walk to find spring flowers is one way to do it, or why not make the most of lambing season and head to a local city or community farm to see the animals and visit the petting zoo?

    We’ve selected five from across the UK, but there are many more, so search in your local area if these aren’t near you. If you do decide to make a day trip to one of them, get your kids to make a list of what animals they think they’ll see and tick them off when you’re walking around. 

    Mudchute Park and Farm

    Where? Isle of Dogs, London.

    Price: Free, but donations are encouraged.

    Mudchute is a local charity which has a 32-acre site open to the public for free, offering pretty lush views across London. They say their farm is one of the largest inner city farms in Europe and they have more than 100 animals and birds, with the smaller and perhaps more cuddly ones kept in ‘Pets Corner’. Most of the animals go to bed around 4pm, so be sure to visit before. 

    Find out more. 

    Cockfields Farm

    Where? Ashton, Greater Manchester.

    Price: Adults £8.50, children £10.95. Buy tickets online

    Cockfields Farm is full of fun activities for kids. Children can handle some of the smaller animals every day including rabbits, baby goats and pygmy hedgehogs. The main barn is where they keep most of their larger farm animals, and you’ll be able to see llamas, goats, miniature donkeys, cows, pigs and sheep. Throughout the year, animal activities include washing the pigs, donkey grooming, reptile shows and meeting the goats. Get in touch before the visit to find out what’s currently going on. 

    Find out more here

    Longdown Activity Farm

    Where? Ashurst, Southampton.

    Price: Adult £9.50, child £8.50, under 3s are free. Buy tickets online

    This family-run farm has a daily schedule of hands-on activities including bottle-feeding kid goats and calves and duck feeding. There are loads of friendly animals to meet including donkeys, chicks, pygmy goats, kunekune pigs and cows. They even have a small herd of alpacas who live together in their back field - they’re said to be very friendly and enjoy meeting new friends.

    Find out more here

    Woodgate Valley Urban Farm

    Where? Bartley Green, Birmingham.

    Price: Adults £1, children free. 

    This community farm and charity is managed entirely by unpaid volunteers from the local community. It has rare breed sheep, Limousin cattle, Vietnamese pot bellied pigs, poultry, pygmy goats, rabbits, guinea pigs and other small animals. The farm also includes a traditional orchard and nature reserve. 

    Find out more here

    A post shared by @faithmelissa96 on

    Briarlands farm

    Where? Stirling, Scotland.

    Price: Adults £5.50, children £7.50, under-threes are free. 

    At Briarlands, kids can head to the animal paddock to feed the animals each day, as well as handle the small rabbits and guinea pigs. Make a day of it as there are tonnes of other things for kids to do including a craft area, go-karting, an indoor soft play area, tearoom, zip wire and sandpits.

    Find out more here.  

    SEE ALSO:

    Also on HuffPost
    The Best Family-Friendly Beach Breaks In Kent
    MORE:parentsChildrenfamily timeAnimalsthings to do with kids

    Conversations