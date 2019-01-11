The family of a nine-year-old girl whose death was linked to unlawful levels of air pollution have been given permission by the attorney general to apply for a fresh inquest.

Ella Kissi-Debrah lived 25 metres from the South Circular Road in Lewisham in south east London – one of the capital’s busiest roads.

She died in February 2013 after three years of seizures and 27 visits to hospital for asthma attacks.

Lawyers say her original inquest in 2014 did not investigate the potential impact of air pollution, concluding that Ella’s cause of death was acute respiratory failure caused by a severe asthma attack.

But an expert report by Professor Stephen Holgate, quoted in a submission to Attorney General Geoffrey Cox, concluded that it was likely that unlawful levels of air pollution contributed to Ella’s fatal asthma attack.

The report, obtained in April 2018, said air pollution levels at the Catford monitoring station one mile from Ella’s home “consistently” exceeded lawful EU limits over the three years prior to her death.

Prof Holgate – a leading expert in asthma and air pollution – found a “striking association” between Ella’s hospital admissions and air pollution episodes.

He concluded there was “a real prospect that without unlawful levels of air pollution Ella would not have died”.