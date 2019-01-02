The family of a terror suspect held over a “frenzied” New Year’s Eve stabbing in Manchester have said their “thoughts and prayers” are with the three victims.

A 25-year-old suspect was detained under the Mental Health Act on Tuesday following his arrest at Victoria Railway station.

He is currently at a “secure medical facility”, Greater Manchester Police said.

His family thanked the emergency services for their “swift response” after a couple in their 50s suffered injuries to the face and stomach.

Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening and police said the man is “expected to be released in the next day or so,” while his partner will remain in hospital for longer.

Police named a British Transport Police officer who suffered stab wounds to his shoulder as Sergeant Lee Valentine, who said “instinct took over” as he ran towards the suspect.

Sgt Valentine, who is in his 30s, was on patrol at the station when he and his colleagues responded to the attack.

He has since been discharged, and in a statement described the past 48 hours as “overwhelming”.

Speaking through a solicitor, the suspect’s family said in a statement: “Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were seriously injured, their families and friends.

“We are also eternally grateful for the swift response from the emergency services and the comfort given to those affected by fellow Mancunians and citizens.

“The GMP have informed us that our family member is currently detained under the Mental Health Act and is being treated by specialist medical staff.