Justice for Jay Abatan/ Facebook Father-of-two Jay Abatan died during a night out to celebrate his promotion 20 years ago

The brother of a tax specialist killed during a night out celebrating a promotion has made a fresh appeal for witnesses as he carries out a vigil on the 20th anniversary of his brother’s death.

Jay Abatan, who worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers in London, died after he was attacked outside the Ocean Rooms in Brighton in January 1999.

The 42-year-old hit his head on the pavement during the incident and died five days later in hospital.

Charges of manslaughter against two men were dropped because of insufficient evidence and Sussex Police were criticised over the handling of the investigation into the death of the father-of-two.

Michael Abatan, a 51-year-old lead systems analyst for NBCUniversal, marked two decades without his brother by holding a vigil outside Brighton Police Station.

He said: “Jay was a decent person, a hard-working, intelligent man with a lot to look forward to. His future was cut short on the night he was celebrating his promotion at work.

“We know there are witnesses still out there that haven’t come forward, witnesses that are still struggling with their conscience and who are frightened. We want them to have the courage and come forward.”