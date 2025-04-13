Farage Accused of 'Parroting Putin' For Suggesting Ukraine Give Up Crimea For Peace

Nigel Farage. via Associated Press

Nigel Farage has been accused of “parroting Putin” after he appeared to suggest Ukraine should give up Crimea to end its war with Russia.

The Reform UK leader told the BBC that both sides in the conflict need to make “concessions” as part of any peace deal.

Crimea has been under Russian control said it was annexed by Moscow in 2014.

In a speech in February marking the 11th anniversary of that invasion, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: “Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and security are not and will not be open for any compromises.”

But appearing on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Farage said: “The real point here is both sides have to make concessions. I’m not going to say what I think should be in those concessions. Clearly, at the heart of it is Crimea.”

Asked whether Ukraine “should be willing to compromise on Crimea”, Farage replied: “That’s at the heart of it.

“This is an attritional war, something like one million battle casualties so far. Either it goes on for year after year after year or there is a deal.”

A Conservative Party spokesman said: “Yet again Nigel Farage can’t help himself but parrot Putin talking points when touring the TV studios.

“Like Jeremy Corbyn, Nigel Farage faces both ways on Russia. Reform will always put their own self-interest ahead of our national interest. The Conservative Party will always stand with Ukraine.”