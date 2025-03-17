Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage via Associated Press

Nigel Farage clashed with journalists today over his ongoing spat with an ousted Reform UK MP.

Rupert Lowe was kicked out of the party and reported to the police over allegations of workplace bullying – which he has vehemently denied – earlier this month.

Lowe, who publicly criticised Farage in a Daily Mail interview the day before the accusations came to light, has also rejected claims that he made “threats of physical violence” towards Reform UK’s party chair, Zia Yusuf.

The civil war has not impacted Reform UK’s success in the polls yet but it has rocked the party’s previously united front.

At the party’s first press conference since Lowe was kicked out, Farage tried to promote the defection of 29 councillors to Reform UK – and only alluded to the split with Lowe for causing “a little bit of turbulence” and “some consternation”.

But, as reporters were much keener on talking about how he’s just lost one of only five MPs, Farage became increasingly tetchy.

When asked in a reporters’ huddle if Reform is “riven with infighting”, the party leader immediately replied: “No it’s not. No it’s not. No it’s not.”

Sky News’ Beth Rigby said: “Alright – do you acknowledge that the division has stalled the momentum of your party?”

“No,” he said.

Rigby said she had spoken to supporters and some were worried Reform UK is “more of the same” kind of party who has been in Westminster for a while.

“At the edges, there is concern,” Farage said. “You’ve just seen 29 people enthused, leaving parties they were selected for and represented, standing for us at party council elections this year.

“And the truth is, out in the country, most people don’t care about this kind of thing. ”

Rigby began: “Would-be voters–”

“I can find you would-be voters that would raise all sorts of concerns!” Farage said. “But no, it’s very much at the end, this is marginal.

“Can you imagine given the complaints that had been made against one of our MPs, can you imagine if I’d not done anything about it, yet had knowledge of the allegations? Let’s wait until the inquiry is over.”

Reform UK appointed an independent King’s Counsel to conduct an inquiry into the veracity of the complaints against Lowe, due to be published this week.

The police has launched a separate investigation.

Farage also told reporters he has been “appalled” by some of the online abuse aimed at party chair Zia Yusuf in recent weeks.

Rigby asked: “Does that mean there’s no way back for Rupert Lowe in your mind?”

Farage hit back: “I didn’t say the two were directly linked! If Diane Abbott received online racist abuse it would be at the top of the news agenda, because it’s us, you don’t care! You don’t care!”

Rigby said: “Where is it coming from, how do you think you can tackle it?”

“Well, you’re the journalist, you find out,” Farage replied, turning away.

At another point, the party leader was asked if he was someone who “politically assassinated his enemies,” he replied: “No, they normally do it to themselves.”

Farage also appeared to reject further questions on his party’s civil war, shouting, “I’m bored,” as reporters asked more questions.

And, when asked if one of Reform’s biggest cheerleaders – billionaire X owner Elon Musk – could be open to donating to another political party, adding: “Great, thank you.”