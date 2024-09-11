'Shame!' Nigel Farage Shouted Down By MPs After Repeating Right-Wing Conspiracy Theory In The Commons

Nigel Farage: “Does the prime minister understand that there is a growing feeling of anger in this country that we are living through two-tier policing?”



Labour MPs: “Shame!”#PMQs pic.twitter.com/MDUapiru94 — Josh Self (@Josh_Self_) September 11, 2024

Nigel Farage was met with a wall of noise when he tried to repeat a right-wing conspiracy theory at PMQs on Wednesday.

The Reform UK leader echoed claims that there is “two-tier” policing in the UK, with some groups being treated more harshly than others depending on their political views.

Advertisement

He hit out at the early release of around 1,700 prison inmates on Tuesday as the government tries to deal with the overcrowding crisis in English jails.

Farage said: “Yesterday we witnessed some extraordinary celebratory scenes from outside Britain’s prisons, where in some cases, serious criminals were released.

“And this to make way for, yes, rioters, but equally those who have said unpleasant things on Facebook and elsewhere on social media.”

That triggered a wave of irritated murmuring around the chamber, before the Clacton MP added: “Does the prime minister understand there is a growing feeling of anger in this country that we are living through two-tier policing...”

Advertisement

At that, the Commons chamber erupted in fury, with some MPs shouting “shame” at Farage.

The rest of his question to the prime minister was drowned out by the angry cries.

“Two-tier policing” is a claim the far-right have been levelling at the government with renewed gusto ever since the anti-immigration riots in August, which led to hundreds of arrests.

It claims police treat right-wing protesters more harshly than those on the left, such as those taking part in pro-Palestine marches.

This is not the first time Farage has caused outrage recently.

Shortly after three girls were killed in Southport – the event which sparked the riots – the MP posted a video on X claiming “the truth is being withheld from us” by the police about what really happened.

He later was forced to admit that he had been amplifying ill-founded claims made by Andrew Tate.