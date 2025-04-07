Nigel Farage Uses 1 Surprising Word To Reveal What He Really Thinks About Trump's Tariffs

Nigel Farage, Leader of Reform UK speaks as he is interviewed on stage at the ARC (Alliance for Responsible Citizenship) conference in London, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. via Associated Press

Nigel Farage has called Donald Trump’s global tariffs “excessive” in a rare moment of criticism towards the US president.

The White House unveiled global taxes on foreign imports going into the US last week, on top of a previous 25% levy on all cars and steel products.

The UK was hit with the “base rate” level of 10%, while other allies – like the EU – were slapped with 20% levy. China was hit with a 34% tariff.

The news has rocked the global economy, sending stock markets into turmoil.

Farage, who has often championed the Republican president and even campaigned on his behalf in the States, surprisingly described the import tax as “excessive” today.

Speaking to PA news agency, the Reform UK leader said: “I think it’s a bit excessive. Yes, I really do.

“Although he promised he’d do it in the run-up to the American election.

“So you can’t say he’s breaking his promises, but I think the impact of it – my own view – is the impact of it has been bigger than he could have predicted.”

He also said he speaks to Trump “far less” than he did during the president’s first term in office between 2017 and 2021.

Farage appears to have drifted from the current Trump administration ever since Trump’s informal adviser, billionaire Elon Musk, said he would back Rupert Lowe to lead Reform UK instead last year.

