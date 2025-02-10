'He Puts Trump First': Farage Warned Support For President Undermines His Pro-Farming Image

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage attends a farmers demonstration against proposed changes to inheritance tax rules for inherited farming assets on February 10, 2025 in Mill Hill, England. Antony Jones via Getty Images

Nigel Farage has been accused of prioritising Donald Trump and the US over British farmers.

The Reform UK leader spoke today at a farmers’ rally against the government’s “monstrous” plan to reduce inheritance tax relief for those with large estates, before they took the protest to Westminster.

Speaking from Belmont Farm in North London, the Clacton MP said: “End death taxes! They’re wrong, they’re immoral at every level!”

He also promised to reverse the plan if Reform got into office at the next general election.

However, it seems the founder of Save British Farming, Liz Webster, was not completely convinced by Farage’s support for her sector.

When asked if the MP is a good advocate for farming this morning, she said his support for the US was at odds with his backing for her community.

She said: “Nigel wants to feel part of our tribe.

“But Nigel loves America, and he puts Trump first. If we put Trump first and America first, and do a deal with them, British farming will not survive an American trade deal.”

“They say America first for a reason,” she told Sky News. “They are very aggressive traders. There is no hope for British farming if we have an American trade deal.

“If Nige wants to come in with us, he needs to drop his desire to do a trade deal with America and I can’t see any sign of that happening.”

Farage is a close ally of Donald Trump and has supported him for years.

One of the main faces of the Brexit movement, he has often pushed for closer ties with the US over the EU and favours a free trade deal with the Trump administration.

However, there are major concerns that a US agreement would hinder the farming community because it has fewer regulations on food imports.

Cheaper, lower quality US produce could flood the British market and end up undermining local farmers, particularly if a deal allowed hormone-treated beef or chlorine-washed chicken into the UK.

